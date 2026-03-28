Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office collection day 9: Pawan Kalyan-Raashii Khanna's film maintains pace; FAILS to cross Rs 100 crore

Ustaad Bhagat Singh performed well in the first week of its release. However, as the weekdays began, the film's earnings began to decline gradually. Read on to know more.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office collection: The film Ustaad Bhagat Singh is running in theaters these days, but now the pace of its earnings seems to be slowing down a bit. The film performed well in the first week of its release. However, as the weekdays began, the film's earnings began to decline gradually. This trend is often seen in many films, where the beginning is strong but later the collection decreases.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office collection day 9

So far, the film has collected around Rs 68.05 crore (net) in India. At the same time, its India gross has reached Rs 77.36 crore. The film has also performed well in the overseas market, earning around Rs 10.72 crore. The total worldwide collection of the film is Rs 88.08 crore. That is, the film has now reached very close to the 90 crore mark and can soon cross this figure.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Day-wise Box Office collection

If we talk about the daily collection, the film had earned around Rs 9.10 crore on the third day and Rs 7.50 crore on the fourth day. But after this, there was a decline in earnings from Monday. On the fifth day, the film collected around Rs 2.50 crore, while on Tuesday, the figure dropped to Rs 1.75 crore. By the seventh day, the collection further fell to about Rs 1.14 crore, which is clear that the pace of the film has slowed down in the weekdays.

All about Ustaad Bhagat Singh

Ustaad Bhagat Singh stars Pawan Kalyan and Raashi Khanna in the lead roles. Due to these two stars, the film got a lot of benefits in the initial days and the audience was drawn to the theaters. However, after the first few days, it has become a little difficult to maintain the same pace. It has also been seen that this happens with many big films, where the opening is strong but later the collection gradually decreases.

Will Ustaad Bhagat Singh cross Rs 100 crore?

Now the coming weekend is being considered very important for the film. The film is expected to cross the Rs 100 crore mark if it manages to do well over the weekend. At the moment, the film is doing well, but it will need strong earnings in the coming days to become a big hit. The response of the audience and the collection of the weekend will decide how far Ustaad Bhagat Singh will be able to go at the box office.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more