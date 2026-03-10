Ustaad Bhagat Singh cleared with U/A certificate; Pawan Kalyan’s film set for March 19 release

The censor board has given a U / A certificate to Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh. The film is set to release on March 19, clashing with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has cleared the release of Pawan Kalyan's Ustad Bhagat Singh. The censor board has given the film a U / A certificate, which means it can be watched with family, though children are advised to watch the film under the supervision of adults. Directed by Harish Shankar, the film is touted to be an action entertainer.

Pawan Kalyan’s Ustad Bhagat Singh worldwide release date

The makers of the film, Mythri Movie Makers, announced the news on social media. They wrote, “#UstaadBhagatSingh gets a U/A certificate. This summer, families are set for a blast in theatres with wholesome entertainment. GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE this Ugadi – 19th MARCH, 2026.#UBSOnMarch19th.”

The film was earlier scheduled to release on March 26, but later the makers decided to advance the release date by a week. The film is being released on the occasion of the Ugadi festival, which is expected to be a big celebration at the box office.

All about Ustad Bhagat Singh

Special arrangements have been made for the film's music. The music of the film has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad. However, due to a busy schedule, he couldn't compose the background score of the film. The makers then roped in popular music composer S. Thaman for the background music. In this way, the contributions of two big music directors will be seen in the film. Mythri Movie Makers said, “Thank you for the blockbuster response for #Dekhlengesaala and #Auraofustaad from ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’. Your love for the music has been incredible.”

Why was the decision made?

According to the makers, the decision was taken by mutual consent, keeping in mind the timeline of the film. He said the reels of the film could not be finalised in time for the background score, which made it difficult to match the schedule of music composer Devi Sri Prasad. So Thaman was attached to the project to take the work forward without any delay. The production house said, “We believe that the upcoming song is also sure to rock your hearts. Rockstar DSP and director Harish Shankar have once again delivered songs that fans are celebrating everywhere.”

The makers say that the songs of the film are already being liked by the audience. They believe that Devi Sri Prasad's songs will make the audience groove, while Thaman's background score will further strengthen the action and drama of the film.

