Ustaad Bhagat Singh day 1 advance booking: Pawan Kalyan-Sreeleela starrer suffers due to Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2?

Pawan Kalyan's film Ustaad Bhagat Singh, will take on Dhurandhar 2 as both hit theatres on March 19.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh, which features Pawan Kalyan and Sreeleela, in key roles will hit theatres on March 19. And if the film's box office journey is anything to go by then the film has witnessed decent advance bookings. Even though it will take on Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 on March 19, the film has been successful in getting impressive traction, especially in the Telugu states. What has made the film an instant hit with the viewers? Well, it is all because of the power and influence that Pawan Kalyan enjoys among the masses. With the release of the film just a day, everybody is keen on knowing how much the film will be able to earn via advance booking.

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