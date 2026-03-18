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Ustaad Bhagat Singh day 1 advance booking: Pawan Kalyan-Sreeleela starrer suffers due to Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2?

Pawan Kalyan's film Ustaad Bhagat Singh, will take on Dhurandhar 2 as both hit theatres on March 19.

By: Divya Pal  |  Published: March 18, 2026 3:23 PM IST

Ustaad Bhagat Singh day 1 advance booking: Pawan Kalyan-Sreeleela starrer suffers due to Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2?
A still from Ustaad Bhagat Singh.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh, which features Pawan Kalyan and Sreeleela, in key roles will hit theatres on March 19. And if the film's box office journey is anything to go by then the film has witnessed decent advance bookings. Even though it will take on Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 on March 19, the film has been successful in getting impressive traction, especially in the Telugu states. What has made the film an instant hit with the viewers? Well, it is all because of the power and influence that Pawan Kalyan enjoys among the masses. With the release of the film just a day, everybody is keen on knowing how much the film will be able to earn via advance booking.

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About the Author

Divya Pal

Divya Pal is Entertainment Editor at BollywoodLife, Zee Media. Besides reviewing both films and series, she also loves to report on gender and culture. She can be reached at divyapal2013 on X.
Tags Dhurandhar 2 Pawan Kalyan Ranveer Singh Sreeleela Ustaad Bhagat Singh Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Collection Ustaad Bhagat Singh Day 1 Advance Booking