Ustaad Bhagat Singh streaming on OTT: Where to watch Pawan Kalyan-Sreeleela starrer online?

Ustaad Bhagat Singh releases on OTT as Pawan Kalyan starrer streams online in multiple languages after a mixed theatrical run and 95 crore worldwide collection.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh OTT Release: The wait is over for Pawan Kalyan fans, as his highly awaited flick Ustaad Bhagat Singh has appeared on the OTT platform Netflix. Those who were anxiously awaiting its digital release may now watch the film online. Harish Shankar directed the film, which debuted in theatres on March 19, 2026, with Ranveer Singh's spy thriller Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Although viewers gave the movie mixed reviews, it created a lot of discussion on social media when it debuted online.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh on Netflix

Ustaad Bhagat Singh, a Telugu action drama, released on Netflix on April 16, 2026. The makers announced its OTT release date on April 11, 2026. Netflix India South captioned the OTT release date announcement poster, "Peru Bhagay, kaani udhyamam ey thana gurthimpu (sic)."

The 1-minute and 50-second trailer for Ustaad Bhagat Singh provides a glimpse into the plot of Pawan Kalyan's action drama. Netflix India captioned the promo as, "Not your regular cop, he defines his own law. Watch Ustaad Bhagat Singh on Netflix, out 16 April, in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam."

Peru Bhagat, kaani udhyamam ey thana gurthimpu ?? pic.twitter.com/5tYUxKmuKA — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) April 11, 2026

Viewers can watch the show in these languages

Viewers may watch the Telugu film Ustaad Bhagat Singh in many languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, with English subtitles.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh box office collection

The action thriller Ustaad Bhagat Singh made Rs 71.01 crore in India, with a gross collection of Rs 83.42 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. At the global box office, the movie brought around Rs 95.25 crore. Based on votes from 1.2K users, the movie currently has a rating of 4.9 out of 10.

About Ustaad Bhagat Singh

The movie stars Sreeleela, Raashii Khanna, Parthiban, KS Ravikumar, Nawab Shah, BS Avinash, Gautami, and Rao Ramesh in addition to actor Pawan Kalyan, who is also Andhra Pradesh's eleventh deputy chief minister. Harish Shankar is the film's director, and Dasaradh, Ramesh Reddy, and Shankar are its writers.

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