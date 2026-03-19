Ustaad Bhagat Singh Vs Dhurandhar 2 Box Office collection day 1: Ranveer Singh starrer SMASHES records, OUTSHINES Pawan Kalyan’s film

Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Ustaad Bhagat Singh clash at the box office, with Ranveer Singh and Pawan Kalyan films showing strong opening day collections.

Dhurandhar 2 vs Ustaad Bhagat Singh box office day 1: The Indian box office is heating up this Thursday, March 19, 2026, as two big films go head-to-head. The film Dhurandhar: The Revenge features Ranveer Singh in the lead role, which Aditya Dhar directed. The second film, Ustaad Bhagat Singh, features Pawan Kalyan in the main role. The two films compete at the box office because their theatrical releases coincide with the Ugadi and Gudi Padwa festivals which attract increased audience attendance.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 1

Dhurandhar 2 has taken a flying start. The film had a massive paid preview run, earning around ₹43–50 crore even before its official release. Thanks to strong advance bookings and a wide release across more than 8,000 screens, it’s aiming for a ₹100 crore-plus opening worldwide.

As per early estimates, the film has already collected over ₹75 crore on its first day by the afternoon. It’s also running nearly 9,000 shows across the country, showing just how big its release is. When preview numbers are included, the total domestic earnings have already crossed ₹60 crore, and the numbers are expected to grow further as evening shows pick up.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh box office collection day 1

Meanwhile, Ustaad Bhagat Singh, directed by Harish Shankar, is also performing well, especially in Telugu-speaking regions. Pawan Kalyan continues to draw huge crowds, particularly in single-screen theatres across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, where occupancy is reportedly above 90%.

The film has secured strong theatrical deals in the Telugu states and is expected to see a big jump in collections as more audiences walk in during the festive holiday. By the afternoon of day one, it had collected around ₹12.53 crore, with expectations of a much higher total by the end of the day.

Dhurandhar 2 vs Ustaad Bhagat Singh

While Dhurandhar: The Revenge is leading in multiplexes and across India, Ustaad Bhagat Singh is holding strong in its core markets. With both films riding the festive wave, this clash is shaping up to be one of the most exciting box office battles in recent times.

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