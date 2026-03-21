Ustaad Bhagat Singh Vs Dhurandhar box office collection day 2: Ranveer Singh's spy-thriller eyes Rs 100 crore, Pawan Kalyan’s film sees 50% drop

Two big films, Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Ustaad Bhagat Singh, were released simultaneously. Fans are quite excited for the films. Read on to know more.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Vs Dhurandhar box office collection: On March 19, two big films, Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Ustaad Bhagat Singh, were released simultaneously. Fans are quite excited for the film. On the one hand, Ranveer Singh's film made a record opening in Bollywood, while Pawan Kalyan's film became the third biggest Tollywood opener of 2026. But there's a huge difference between the collections of the two films.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Vs Dhurandhar box office collection

Talking about the second day's collection, Dhurandhar 2 earned about Rs 80 crore, while Ustaad Bhagat Singh could only earn Rs 9.24 crore. This difference clearly shows that Dhurandhar 2 is maintaining a very strong hold on the box office. It is expected that after the addition of the figures of the night shows, the earnings of both films will increase a little more.

All about Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar 2 has been released in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The Hindi version of the film was the highest grosser. In Hindi, the film earned around Rs 78 crore, and the occupancy was also more than 60%. Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada versions of the film were also released. The film's core audience is in the Hindi belt. Dhurandhar 2 features Ranveer Singh in the lead role, playing the spy Hamza Ali Mazari. Aditya Dhar has directed the film. The film also stars R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and Rakesh Bedi in pivotal roles.

All about Ustaad Bhagat Singh

On the other hand, Ustaad Bhagat Singh has been released only in the Telugu language. The film collected around Rs. 9.23 crore on its second day. The occupancy on the second day also dropped to around 36% as compared to 69% on the first day.. The film had a decent opening of Rs 31.5 crore on the first day, but saw a decline on the second day. Despite this, the film is getting audiences due to Pawan Kalyan's fan base.

The total collection of Dhurandhar 2 in two days has reached about Rs 220 crore, while Ustaad Bhagat Singh has earned about Rs 44 crore. There is a big difference in the earnings of both films, but in the coming days, it will be interesting to see which of these films makes more records. The earnings of both films are expected to increase further, especially during weekends and holidays.

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