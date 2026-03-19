Ustaad Bhagat Singh X Review: Pawan Kalyan WINS hearts as fans go gaga over his aura, call film a BLOCKBUSTER

Ustaad Bhagat Singh, featuring Pawan Kalyan, has finally been released in theatres today, March 19, 2026. Despite a clash with Dhurandhar 2, the film is receiving positive reviews from fans. Read on to know more.

Pawan Kalyan's film Ustaad Bhagat Singh has been in the news ever since its release. Initial audiences have described the film as a complete masala entertainer. Many have called it a ‘pure commercial package.’ The film has received positive reviews for its action, dialogues and entertainment factor. The film is also getting the benefit of being released on the occasion of the festival, which has increased the enthusiasm of the audience.

Pawan Kalyan's performance is appreciated

Audiences have especially appreciated Pawan Kalyan's screen presence and his style. Many users on social media wrote that his ‘aura’ in the film appears to be on a different level. His signature style, dialogue delivery, and action scenes have impressed the fans. Some have called it one of the most entertaining films of his career. One user wrote, “Guys… just done with the show ? Pure commercial package".

Fans reaction

Fans have appreciated the film's music and background score. The songs are full of energy and are loved by the audience. Director Harish Shankar has taken special care of the fan service in the film, which has managed to connect the audience. Many believe that he has created thrill and excitement in the film in a short span of time, which makes the audience eager to watch the entire film.

A user commented, “#UstaadBhagatSingh — AURA of Ustaad perfect “Mass Anthem" for Pawan kalyan @ThisIsDSP hit it Out of Park ?? DSP brings back his classic “Power Star" energy. The music is loud, fast, and full of heavy beats that make you want to dance & feel like a celebration. @PawanKalyan signature mannerisms with that AURA giving goosebumps ?? Director @harish2you focuses on Fan service , Yes it worked Well ?? Even in a short promo, he builds tension and excitement quickly & Can’t Wait to see in Big Screen ."

With the positive response, the film is expected to do well at the box office. Many users called it a "blockbuster." The film is considered to be a strong comeback for Pawan Kalyan after the lukewarm response to his previous film. A fan wrote, “My frnds watched and they said that #Ustaadbhagathsingh is like 100 x than commerical movies rlsd this decadeIt’s a sure shot blockbuster with heavy dosage of comedy fights emotions So with a positive response Let’s see how much #Pawankalyan will do."

All about Ustaad Bhagat Singh: Story and cast

Pawan Kalyan plays the role of Bhagat Singh in the film. The film also stars Shriya Saran and Raashi Khanna in important roles. The film was earlier scheduled to release on March 26, but was later pushed to March 19 on the occasion of Ugadi. Now it is going to compete with Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which can see an interesting clash at the box office.

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