Utkarsh has done a fantastic job with his realistic performance in Genius, says father and filmmaker Anil Sharma

Director Anil Sharma, who has previously delivered blockbusters like Gadar and Apne, is leaving no stone unturned to make his son Utkarsh Sharma's big Bollywood debut a grand affair. The filmmaker has already shared some stylish looks from the sets of the film, which grabbed our attention. Looking at the project, we are expecting the film to attract a good number of audience on its release. But, the film will face a clash with Sonakshi Sinha and Diana Penty -starrer Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi at the box office. Diana had earlier shared the teaser of her film on Twitter unveiling the release date of the film. Also Read - Utkarsh Sharma, Sunny Deol's onscreen son from Gadar, has TRANSFORMED, and how — view pics

Since the Sonakshi Sinha-starrer is the second installment of the successful franchise of Happy Bhag Jayegi, it will definitely have an upper hand at the ticket window. Talking about the first part, the plot revolved around Happy (Diana Penty), who was being forced to get married to a gangster just because he fancied her. But since she was already in love with Guddu, she runs away and lands in a politician’s house in Pakistan.

In "Gadar...", Utkarsh was a child artiste. On his experience of working with Utkarsh in "Genius", Anil said: "It was really great. Since his first film as a child actor, I realised that he has a special talent. Then he did a film production course in the US. I think in this film, he has done a fantastic job with his realistic performance, but now things are in the audience's hands -- whether they will accept him or not as an actor, as I think the image of an actor is largely created by the audience. Also Read - Here's the latest update on the CLASH between Sunny Deol-Bobby Deol-Dharmendra's Apne 2, Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj and Shahid Kapoor's Jersey

"As an actor, you just have to make sure that you have to put your best possible effort in every aspect -- be it dancing, action, drama and living the character which you are playing. In this field, fathers cannot shape careers of their child if that has been the case then there would have been so many successful actors from film families".

Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays an important character in "Genius". On working with him, Anil said: "Everyone knows that Nawaz is a natural and wonderful actor. I remember when I narrated this film's script to him, he agreed to play the part because he liked the script, and at the same time, he told me that Utkarsh is a natural actor. "It was easy working with Nawaz as I feel that he acts in a natural flow and such an actor is a boon for the filmmaker. On the other hand, actors who try hard to act are difficult to work with." "Genius" is slated to release on August 24.