Uttara and Swapner Din filmmaker Buddhadeb Dasgupta passes away at 77; Narendra Modi, Mamta Banerjee and others express grief

Dasgupta was honoured with the National Film Award for Best Direction for his films Uttara and Swapner Din, while his films Bagh Bahadur, Charachar, Lal Darja, Mondo Meyer Upakhyan and Kaalpurush were honoured with the National Award for Best Film.