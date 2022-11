Shehnaaz Gill- This name is printed in audiences' hearts and SidNaaz fans' hearts forever. Shehnai is slowly winning over everything. Like just every day, she shined out at the screening of Unnchai for all the biggies graced the red carpet. Shehnaaz too was invited to attend this special screening helmed by Sooraj Barjatya, where biggies like Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Kangana Ranaut, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan were present, And this one video of Shehnaaz is going viral where she met and greeted Boman Irani and Anupam Kher and later the paparazzi instead her to pose, however, there was too much chaos at the red carpet and she was almost covered by Anupam Kher, but hey, she still managed to shine and this gesture of her fans have made them convinced that she is going t be a next big thing in Bollywood too.

Watch the video of Shehnaaz Gill shining at the special screening of Uunchai

While talking about the screening of Unnchai there was one more diva who was present to grace the event and it was Bollywood's most fiery and fierce actress Kangana Ranaut who was royally snubbed by Jaya Bachchan and this left entertainment news fans fuming.

In the video Jaya royally ignoring Kangana has left the netizens fuming against the veteran actress and they call her arrogant and rude once again. While Abhishek Bachchan warmly greeted Kangana and was lauded for his warm nature.

Coming back to Shehnaaz Gill she is all set for her big Bollywood debut film KisiKa Bhai KisKi Jaan along with . The actress has completed the shooting of the film and will soon kickstart the promotions of the film. The film also features , and many others in pivotal roles. While fans can not wait for Shehnaaz to shine on the big screen as well.