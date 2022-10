Today, the trailer of Sooraj Barjatya’s directorial Uunchai was released. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Sarika, Neena Gupta, and Parineeti Chopra. It revolves around a group of friends who decide to fulfill the last wish of their deceased friend. The film's trailer is heart-warming and quite different from previous Sooraj Barjatya movies. We all know that Sooraj Barjatya and Salman Khan have given many hits together, and recently at the trailer launch of Uunchai, the filmmaker revealed Salman wanted to do the film.

Well, anything related to makes it to the headlines in the entertainment news. According to Pinkvilla, at the trailer launch, Barjatya said, “Like I said, ismein maine sab bandhan tod diye. Ek charm tha Prem rakho toh chal jaye, but ismein sab bandhan tod diye maine.”

The filmmaker further revealed that when he told Salman that he was making Uunchai, the superstar asked him 'Why are you going to hills to make this film?' Later, Salman told him that he can do this film, but the filmmaker told no to him as he wanted a different cast.

Uunchai is all set to release on 11th November 2022. Well, not many Bollywood films have been doing well at the box office this year. Let’s see if the audience will visit theatres to watch the Rajshri film.

Big B took to Twitter to share the trailer of Uunchai. He tweeted, “Shower this one with love and affection. It deserves all of it! It’s special. It’s #Uunchai! Trailer Out Now!”

T 4441 - Shower this one with love and affection. It deserves all of it!

It’s special. It’s #Uunchai!

Trailer Out Now! Link : https://t.co/5BqIN3Shj4

#75YearsOfRajshri — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 18, 2022

Meanwhile, there were reports that Salman and Sooraj might also team up soon. However, there’s no update about it.