Vaa Vaathiyaar Box Office collection day 1: Karthi-Krithi Shetty starrer sees SLOW start

Vaa Vaathiyaar Box Office collection day 1: After a long wait of nine years, Nalan Kumarasamy, who is a visionary filmmaker in Tamil cinema, has come back with Vaa Vaathiyaar. The director has previously given us remarkable movies like Soodhu Kavvum (2013) and the lovely Kaadhalum Kadanthu Pogum (2016), among which he mixes his characteristic storytelling, humour, and social topics so well that it is hard to identify him in the new film. Karthi plays the main character and Krithi Shetty is the heroine. The background score is composed by Santhosh Narayanan. The movie has a cast of experienced actors like Rajkiran, Anand Raj, Sathyaraj, etc. Vaa Vaathiyaar had a hard fight before its release, but finally, it has today, January 14, opened in theatres.

Vaa Vaathiyaar box office collection day 1

As per the report of Sacnilk, Vaa Vaathiyaar has made a low start at the box office by making Rs 1.5 crores on its first day, which was a Wednesday. The total for the opening day across India is expected to be more than Rs 5 crores. It is a good sign for the film as the reviews of the film's first impressions suggest that the audience is really fond of Karthi's performance and the mix of action, comedy, and social issues as well. The viewers have voiced their opinions on the social media platforms using the movie's hashtags, and the audience seems to be happy with the film's oddness and uniqueness, combined with action-oriented themes right now.

Vaa Vaathiyaar Twitter review

According to the feedback from internet users, Karthi's act in the second half and the intermission scenes are nothing but fire. The genre is surprising, and Karthi has amazed the viewers again. Pongal has just got a great cinema experience, and this is Karthi's other experimental effort. The movie was initially presented like a typical template movie, but it slowly became a carrier of a social message. The background music is very good, and although the villain could have been more skillfully depicted, M.G.R. admirers will surely have fun with it.

About Vaa Vaathiyaar

Krithi Shetty plays the female lead role in Nalan Kumarasamy's film Vaa Vaathiyaar, which is supported by Studio Green with George C. Williams in charge of cinematography and Vetre Krishnan in charge of editing. Sathyaraj, Rajkiran, Anandaraj, Karunakaran, G. M. Sundar, and others make up a strong supporting cast.

