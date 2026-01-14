Vaa Vaathiyaar Box Office collection day 1: Krithi Shetty's Pongal treat STUMBLES as Shankara Vara Prasad ROARS ahead

The Karthi and Krithi Shetty's movie opened with a mixed reaction at the theatres today. However, the box office receipts do not seem pleasant. Read on to know how much the film earned on day 1.

Vaa Vaathiyaar Box Office collection day 1: Vaa Vaathiyaar has finally made its theatrical debut in time for the Pongal holiday rush, following weeks of uncertainty and many postponements. When the Karthi-starring movie debuted on January 14, there was much discussion about both the movie and the long legal struggle it had to endure before it could be seen on a big screen. Fans were excited to see what director Nalan Kumarasamy and star Karthi had in store, so they went to first-day-first-show screenings as soon as all obstacles were removed.

Vaa Vaathiyaar box office collection day 1

The Karthi and Krithi Shetty’s movie opened with a mixed reaction at the theatres today. However, the box office receipts do not seem pleasant. The movie only earned Rs 0.01 crore on its opening day, as per Sacnilk (early estimates). Vaa Vaathiyaar had an overall 15.30% Tamil Occupancy on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, with morning shows recorded at 15.30%. The data for the afternoon, evening and night shows is yet to be available.

Vaa Vaathiyaar audience reaction

Early responses started to come in within hours of the morning shows, as was to be expected in today's social media-driven film society. First-half reviews, interval comments, and preliminary conclusions swiftly flooded Twitter (now X). The initial round of reactions provides a reasonably clear image of how Vaa Vaathiyaar is currently being accepted, even though it might be too early to proclaim a definitive winner.

Several viewers liked the film's initial half, describing it as interesting and surprisingly successful. One user said that the film seemed like a "unexpected outing" from filmmaker Nalan Kumarasamy, noting that Karthi appeared in a new persona. The same tweet referred to the interval sequence as a big high point.

Another fan thought that Nalan Kumarasamy's characteristic quirk was absent from the movie. Rather, they noted that the writing is more condensed and simple, aided by a comparatively clear duration. Although they thought several song placements and disputes should have been handled more skillfully, the overall impression was still favourable.

About Vaa Vaathiyaar

Krithi Shetty plays the female lead role in Nalan Kumarasamy's film Vaa Vaathiyaar, which is supported by Studio Green with George C. Williams in charge of cinematography and Vetre Krishnan in charge of editing. Sathyaraj, Rajkiran, Anandaraj, Karunakaran, G. M. Sundar, and others make up a strong supporting cast.

