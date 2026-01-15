Vaa Vaathiyaar Box Office Collection Day 2: Why did Karthi Sivakumar’s movie FAIL to match its pre-release hype?

Vaa Vaathiyaar Box Office Collection Day 2: Karthi Sivakumar starrer film has been performing on a slow note. The film had a good hype before the release but could not match it as per expectations.

Vaa Vaathiyaar Box Office Collection Day 2: Karthi Sivakumar and Krithi Shetty starrer Tamil action comedy movie released in theatres on January 14. The film has been opened with mixed reactions from the audience so far. After earning over a crore on day 1, Vaa Vaathiyaar has collected under 50 lakhs, going by the morning shows. The movie had a good hype ahead of the release, but it failed to match the expectations. Since its release, the film was expected to do wonders at the ticket windows. Given the releases of Prabhas' The Raja Saab and Chiranjeevi's Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, the film could not perform well, whih is the reason behind its downfall. It would be interesting to see if Vaa Vathiyaar would be able to show growth in the coming days.

Vaa Vaathiyaar Box Office Collection Day 2

As per Sacnilk, the movie earned Rs 0.33 crore on Day 2 (till 12 pm). Vaa Vaathiyaar had an overall collection of Rs 1.98 crore. It had an overall 10.54 per cent Tamil Occupancy on Thursday in only morning shows. The first day collection of the film is Rs 1.65 crore.

Vaa Vaathiyaar Budget

As per reports, the film has been made on a budget of Rs 4 crore.

About Vaa Vaathiyaar

The movie is about a passionate MGR devotee, who raises his grandson as the superstar’s reincarnation. However, the boy grows up with a different mindset, which clashes with the values that sparks emotional battle with legacy and individuality. Vaa Vaathiyaar stars Karthi Sivakumar, Sathyaraj, Krithi Shetty, Rajkiran, Anandaraj, Karunakaran, Madhur Mittal and Shilpa Manjunath in key roles. The movie has been directed by Nalan Kumarasamy and produced by K. E. Gnanavel Raja.

After 9 years break, Nalan Kumarasamy talks about working on Vaa Vaathiyaar and told Cinema Express, “I was being shown many posts about how I am coming back with a film after nine years. Ideally everyone should be scared as to what I would bring to screens, but I am glad that everyone is confident. I am thankful for that. After we wrapped Soodhu Kavvum, SR Prabhu asked me if we can take a film with this particular title. I told him it is a term used for mockery and denied, but he insisted. Even Sivakumar sir was unhappy with us using the title. Later, we assured that we would take a film with the title 'Dharmam Vellum' (Truth will triumph). That is Vaa Vaathiyaar. However, the film's working experience was equal to being pushed out by a sugarcane juice machine.”

