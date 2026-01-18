Vaa Vaathiyaar Box Office Collection Day 4: Karthi’s comedy drama FAILS weekend test, earns Rs…; Sivakarthikeyan’s Parashakti scores double despite 70% DROP

Karthi is back with the release of his action-comedy movie Vaa Vaathiyar on January 14, 2026. However, it is facing stiff competition at the box office against Parashakti, starring Sivakarthikeyan.

Vaa Vaathiyaar Box Office Collection Day 4: Karthi has marked his presence in the cinema with his action-comedy film Vaa Vaathiyar, which was released on January 14, 2026. However, this film is facing stiff competition at the box office with Parashakti, a historical and political drama featuring Sivakarthikeyan, which was already out in the market a week ago. Having completed four days after release, Vaa Vaathiyar has witnessed a minor drop in its collections, particularly at the Indian box office. According to reports, the film has earned approximately Rs 6.90 crore net at the all-India level so far. This figure can be considered decent, but despite this, the film is lagging far behind Parashakti at the box office, which performed exceptionally well in its initial days.

According to the trade analyst website Sacnilk, Parashakti had earned approximately Rs 28 crore net in just four days of its release. On the third day, the film earned Rs 3 crore despite 70% drop and Rs 2.6 crore with 13% drop on the fourth day. The figures clearly show that Sivakarthikeyan's film received a tremendous response from the audience, while Va Vaathiyar did not get the same kind of opening. This is why there is a significant difference in the box office figures of the two films. On the fourth day of release, the film earned Rs 1.40 crore, as reported by Sacnilk.

Regarding occupancy, it had an overall 20.91% Tamil occupancy on Saturday. The morning show had a 10.07% audience, while the afternoon shows had 25.04% of the audience. There was a slight drop in evening and night shows occupancy, which stands at 24.42% and 24.10%.

Vaa Vaathiya received decent reviews from both audiences and critics, and the word of mouth is not entirely negative. Despite this, trade analysts believe that a significant surge in the film's earnings is unlikely, and it will likely have a limited run at the box office.

Karthi plays the role of DSP Rameshwaram, while Krithi Shetty plays the female lead. The supporting cast includes actors like Rajkiran, Sathyaraj, Nizhalgal Ravi, Anandaraj, Shilpa Manjunath, Karunakaran, and G.M. Sundar. The film's music is composed by Santhosh Narayanan, and it is produced under the Studio Green banner.

