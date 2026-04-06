Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros Box Office collections day 3: Hashir’s film records solid jump, eyes Rs 50 crore globally

Vaazha 2 is a Malayalam coming-of-age comedy drama film, which has shown good growth at the box office on the third day. Read on to know more.

Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros box office collections: Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros is constantly being liked by the audience. It is a Malayalam coming-of-age comedy drama film, which has shown good growth at the box office on the third day. The film's story and light-hearted style are being liked by the people, due to which the number of spectators in the theaters is increasing. On the third day, the film collected approximately Rs 7 crore net in India. This is nearly 33% more than the second day's collection of Rs 5.25 crore. In this way, the film's earnings have seen a good jump, which shows its growing craze. The film has also benefited from the weekend.

Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros Box Office collections day 3

According to reports, on the third day, the film collected Rs 7 crore from 1,629 shows. So far, the total gross collection of the film in India has been Rs 19.72 crore, while the net collection has reached Rs 17 crore. The film is also doing well overseas. 10 crore in overseas on day 3, taking the total Overseas collection to 23.25 crore

Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros worldwide collection

If we talk about the total worldwide collection, the film has so far earned Rs 42.97 crore. This shows that the film is getting a good response not only in India but also abroad. Looking at this speed, it is expected that the film can perform even better in the coming days and soon.

What is the story of Vaazha 2?

The story of Vaazha 2 revolves around four friends named Hashir, Alan, Ajin, and Vinayak. These four are often considered naughty and are also weak in studies. The society considers him nalayak, but the film shows his life with depth and truth. It presents the challenges of friendship, family, and life in a very simple way.

All about Vaazha 2

Vaazha 2 is a sequel to the 2024 film Vaazha: Biopic of a Billion Boys. The film is directed by debutant Savin S. A. At the same time, writer Vipin Das has once again made the story new and interesting.

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