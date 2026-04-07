Vaazha 2 Box Office collection day 5: Hashir-starrer roars with STRONG weekend numbers, nears Rs 100 crore mark

Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros sees a strong box office run with impressive weekend growth and steady collections, as the coming-of-age sequel wins hearts and nears the 100 crore mark worldwide.

Vaazha 2 Box Office collection day 5: The audience has been showing positive responses to Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros, which is a Malayalam coming-of-age comedy-drama that premiered in theatres. The sequel to Vaazha: Biopic of a Billion Boys maintains the same entertaining elements through its unique comedic style and emotional storytelling, which made the first movie appealing to young audiences. Directed by Savin S. A. and written by Vipin Das, it focuses on friendship, family bonds, and the confusion and challenges that come with growing up.

Vaazha 2 box office collection

The film has had a strong run at the box office right from its opening weekend. It picked up momentum quickly, with collections seeing a noticeable jump. On Day 3 (Saturday), it earned around Rs 7.20 crore, and on Day 4 (Sunday), it climbed even higher to Rs 8.55 crore—its best single-day collection so far. Like most films, there was a slight drop on Monday, but it still brought in a solid Rs 6.85 crore on Day 5. This shows that people are still turning up to watch it even after the weekend buzz.

Vaazha 2 worldwide collection

The film isn’t just doing well in India, it’s also performing strongly overseas. On Day 5 alone, it earned about Rs 4 crore internationally, taking its total overseas collection to Rs 40.90 crore. When combined with its domestic earnings, the film’s worldwide total now stands at around Rs 78.94 crore. With this kind of pace, it looks set to cross the Rs 100 crore mark very soon.

About Vaazha 2

At its core, the story follows four boys—Hashir, Alan, Ajin, and Vinayak—who are often labelled as troublemakers and not great at studies. The film shows their journey as they deal with friendships, family pressure, and their own personal struggles while growing up.

With strong word of mouth, relatable characters, and steady box office numbers, Vaazha 2 seems all set to continue its successful run in theatres.

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