Vaazha 2 Box Office collection day 8: Hashir's film earns Rs 47.17 crore amid Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar 2 success

Vaazha 2's cast including Hashir H, Ajin Joy, Vinayak V, and Alan Bin Siraj enjoy a huge following. They are extremely popular among late teens and young adults.

Director Savin SA’s Vaazha 2 - with its massive Box Office collection - has clearly taken the Malayalam film industry by storm. Its success is also driven by the decision regarding the strategic release of the film in the opening week of holidays. The postponement of Jeethu Joseph and Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 to May too worked in Vaazha 2's favour. Featuring Hashir H, Ajin Joy, Vinayak V, and Alan Bin Siraj in the lead roles, the film has emerged as one of the biggest hits of the year. It is a spiritual sequel to Vaazha which had released in 2024.

How much has Vaazha 2 earned on day 8?

As reported by Sacnilk.com, Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros got 698 shows on day 8. The film has earned a net of Rs 1.37 Cr today until 2 pm. With this, Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros' total India gross collection stands at Rs 56.24 crore. Its total India net stands at Rs 48.52 Cr so far. India final collections haven't been reported yet.

Know more about Vaazha 2

The film's plot revolves around titular boys and their feuds and adventures in college. For the unversed, the term Vaazha is also a slang word for a 'good-for-nothing' person who is happy wasting his time on doing things that gives him immense pleasure. The film's cinematography has been done by Akhil Lailasuran. It has been edited by Kannan Mohan, and its music has been composed by Malayali Monkeys, Rajat Prakash (Hatsmyth), Parvatish Pradeep, Rzee, Muthu, Arcado, Jazir Muhammed, Ashwin Aryan, and Electronic Kili.

Vaazha 2 X Review

The film Vaazha 2 had received massive positive reactions from netizens on social media. One user called the film a "full-on youth entertainer." He posted, "#Vaazha2 is a full-on youth entertainer, packed with comedy, emotions, and catchy songs. Hashir leads from the front with a standout performance, while the rest of the cast supports well. The second half slows a bit, but the climax lifts everything. A relatable and satisfying watch. MUST WATCH!" Another user compared Vaazha 2 to its first part. He posted, "Vaazha 2 just did everything better than Vaazha 1." Some users also praised Hashir H’s acting in the film, writing, "Vaazha 2 - Hashir, actor core." Next X post read, “Watched Vaazha 2 - just peak. Comedy, emotions, making, BGM… everything is top-notch. Next Rs 100 crore loading for Mollywood. Guys, just book tickets and watch this. This movie is so good."

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more