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Vaazha 2 Box Office collection: Hashir H's Malayalam comedy BLOCKBUSTER ends run at massive Rs 234 crore globally

Malayalam comedy-drama Vaazha II: Biopic of a Billion Bros ends its blockbuster theatrical run with Rs 234.46 crore worldwide and is now set for its OTT premiere on JioHotstar on May 8, 2026.

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By: Sahelee Rakshit | Published: May 7, 2026 7:06 AM IST
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Vaazha 2 Box Office Collection: The Malayalam comedy-drama Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros has completed its successful theatrical run and is preparing to launch its OTT release. Directed by Savin SA, the film hit the screens on April 2, 2026. The sequel has clearly struck a chord, building nicely on the success of the original.

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Vaazha 2 box office collection

Box office-wise, Vaazha II has been an absolute blockbuster. According to Sacnilk, it has collected a strong Rs 148.71 crore in India gross, with the net collection standing at Rs 128.73 crore. The film also did impressive business overseas, raking in Rs 85.75 crore from international markets. That takes its total worldwide gross to a healthy Rs 234.46 crore. India contributed around 63.43% of the overall earnings, while overseas markets made up the remaining 36.57%. With these numbers, the film has comfortably earned a blockbuster verdict, proving that the Vaazha franchise still has plenty of pull.

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Vaazha 2 story plot

At its core, Vaazha II continues the story of four close friends navigating life’s ups and downs. The film maintains the same cast from the 2024 film Vaazha: Biopic of a Billion Boys yet delivers a more personal and deeply emotional experience to viewers. The humor is sharper, the situations hit closer to home, and the friendships feel authentic, which is probably why audiences have connected with it so strongly.

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Vaazha 2 OTT release

After a successful theatrical journey, the movie is now gearing up for its OTT release. Fans will be able to stream Vaazha 2 on JioHotstar starting Friday, May 8, 2026. It’s the perfect chance for those who missed it in cinemas or want to relive the laughs at home. Hashir H leads the cast with his energetic performance, ably supported by Alan Bin Siraj, Ajin Joy, Vinayak V, Veda Shankar, Devaraj, Bijukuttan, Angel Maria, and the ever-reliable Aju Varghese.

Vaazha II has delivered what everyone expected- unending entertainment with real emotions. The film represents a victory for Malayalam cinema which establishes a high standard for upcoming comedy films in the industry.

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About the Author

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since 2025. Active in journalism since 2018, she has previously worked with leading news platforms including Inside Northeast, The Sentinel, APN News, News24, and Jagran English. With a strong focus on Bollywood news and movie reviews, Sahelee has interviewed prominent TV celebrities and acclaimed film directors. She has also covered and participated in several major entertainment events, establishing herself as a trusted voice in the industry.

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