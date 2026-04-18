Vaazha 2 in legal TROUBLE? Hashir's film faces blacklash over 'Arishtam' scene after Ayurveda Body FLAGS misinterpretation

Vaazha II: Biopic of a Billion Bros faces backlash as Ayurveda Medical Association of India plans legal action over a scene allegedly misrepresenting Ayurvedic practices.

A sequence in Vaazha 2, which is now having a successful theatrical run, has sparked controversy since it is purportedly connected to Ayurvedic procedures. The representation of arishtam, which some practitioners claim misrepresents traditional medicine, is the main point of contention. According to reports, the Ayurveda Medical Association of India (AMAI) has planned to file a lawsuit, alleging that the scene might disseminate false information. Vaazha II: Biopic of a Billion Bros is a coming-of-age comic drama film written by Vipin Das, star of Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey, and directed by Savin SA, making his directorial debut.

What is the controversy around Vaazha 2?

The recent Malayalam film Vaazha 2 which features Hashir and his acting crew has received negative reviews despite its successful box office results. The issue emerges from a specific scene which shows Biju Kuttan's character making an association between the consumption of arishtam and the development of a health condition. A section of the Ayurvedic community has expressed dissatisfaction with this depiction because they believe it misrepresents actual medical practices.

AMAI flags film, plans legal action

According to reports, the Ayurveda Medical Association of India (AMAI) has strongly objected to the movie. According to the body, the scene in question conveys false information about Ayurveda and may lead to misunderstandings about conventional medical practices. AMAI has also declared its intention to file a lawsuit against Vaazha 2's creators. The creators of Vaazha 2 have yet to provide an official explanation or answer in spite of the escalating problem.

Vaazha 2 box office collection

It's interesting to note that the film's financial success has not been impacted by the issue. Vaazha 2 is still doing quite well at the box office. According to reports, the movie's net revenues in India were close to Rs 99.35 crore, while its global gross exceeded Rs 191 crore. Even in its second week, the movie's attendance has remained consistent. Within 15 days of its April 2 theatrical release, Vaazha 2 Biopic of a Billion Bros. made over Rs 100 crore at the Kerala box office alone. The film's producers confirmed this milestone on social media on Friday.

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