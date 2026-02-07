Vadh 2 Box Office collection day 1: Neena Gupta-Sanjay Mishra’s crime thriller BEATS Vadh's opening day earnings, mints Rs...

One of the most eagerly awaited thriller-mystery movies of 2026 is Vadha 2. Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra reprise their leading roles from the 2022 criminal thriller Vadh.

Vadh 2 box office collection day 1: Vadh 2 is now available in theatres. Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra reprise their leading roles from the 2022 criminal thriller Vadh. The sequel Vadh 2 has been written and directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu, while it has been produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg's production firm, Luv Films. Vadh 2 was already regarded as one of the most talked-about and eagerly awaited movies of 2026. On February 6, 2026, the movie was formally released in cinemas.

Vadh 2 box office collection day 1

One of the most eagerly awaited thriller-mystery movies of 2026 is Vadha 2. According to Sacnilk's report, the movie has made Rs 0.50 crore at the box office. The movie is now showing in 1,139 theatres nationwide, and it is anticipated that in the following weeks, the earnings may increase, especially at weekends.

Vadh 2 beats Vadh's opening day collection

With Rs 0.50 crore on its opening day, Vadh 2 has outshone Vadh's opening day earnings, which collected Rs 0.10 crore.

About Vadh 2

Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta reprise their roles as Shambhunath and Manju. The trailer depicts Manju in jail this time, adding intrigue and complexity to the plot. Amit K Singh, Kumud Mishra, Akshay Dogra, Shilpa Shukla, and Yogita Bihani play crucial parts with the leading actors. The film accomplishes its dramatic story through its various characters, who keep the audience interested until the very end.

