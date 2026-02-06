Vadh 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Neena Gupta-Sanjay Mishra’s crime thriller WINS hearts, earns Rs…; will it BREAK Vadh’s records?

Vadh 2 has been released in theatres today, February 6 2026. The first part of the film titled Vadh was released in 2022.

Vadh 2 has finally been released in theatres. The film is a sequel to the 2022 crime thriller Vaadh, which once again stars Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra in the lead roles. The film is written and directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg's production company Luv Films. Even before its release, Vadh 2 was being counted among the most talked about and highly anticipated films of 2026. The film was officially released in theaters on February 6, 2026.

Vadh 2 Box Office Collection Day 1

Vadha 2 is being considered among the most anticipated thriller-mystery films of 2026. Talking about the box office, according to the initial data, the film has earned Rs 0.01 crore till 11 pm, according to the report of Sacnilk. Currently, the film is running in 1,139 shows across the country, and it is expected that the collections will see an increase after the evening and night shows.

Will Vadh 2 be able to beat Vadh’s record?

If compared to the first part, Vadh, released in the year 2022, earned Rs 0.10 crore on the opening day and Rs 0.34 crore by the end of the first weekend. At the same time, the lifetime collection of the film was about Rs 0.60 crore. In such a situation, it will be interesting to see whether Vadh 2 can surpass the record of its first part at the box office. The film's buzz and social media buzz are definitely raising expectations about it.

Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta return to their roles as Shambhunath and Manju. The trailer shows Manju locked up in jail this time, adding mystery and depth to the story. The film features Amit K Singh, Kumud Mishra, Akshay Dogra, Shilpa Shukla and Yogita Bihani in important roles beside the main actors. The film achieves its powerful narrative through its multiple characters who maintain audience interest until the final moments.

