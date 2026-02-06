Vadh 2 Review: Neena Gupta-Sanjay Mishra’s set gold standard for PERFECT sequel, nails with…; fans call it…

Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra's upcoming film Vadh 2 is scheduled to release in theatres today, January 6, 2026.

Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra's upcoming film Vadh 2 is in the discussion even before its release. The first look of the film has been released and is being appreciated by the audience on social media. Vadha 2 is scheduled to release in theatres on January 6, 2026. The film is promoted to be a sequel to Vaadh, which came out in 2022. Directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu, the film stars Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra in lead roles. This time the audience will get to see a strong thriller and a strong story.

What is the story of Vadh 2?

The story of the film begins with the character of Manju Mishra, played by Neena Gupta. Manju is serving a life sentence for a crime involving a young couple. Sanjay Mishra plays the role of police officer Shambhunath Mishra in the film. There is a deep connection between the two, but no one knows this. Meanwhile, Keshav enters the story, who is the brother of a powerful MLA and is imprisoned for many crimes. The film then takes a new turn, when Manju and Shambhunath try to reach Keshav.

TRENDING NOW

Netizens reaction

The response of the audience on social media about Vadha 2 is very positive. A user wrote that the film is an "absolute cinema experience" and gave it 4 out of 5 stars. According to the user, the story, direction and acting of the film is better than the first part. At the same time, another viewer said that it is very rare when a film becomes stronger than its first part. Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra were praised for their performances in the film. "Vadh 2 Review: Absolute cinema experience, absolute cinema! 4/5. Vadh 2 outshines the original with phenomenal writing, sharp direction, and powerful performances. A gripping thriller that keeps you hooked till the last frame #Vadh2 #MovieReview #Bollywood #Cinema."

All about Vadh 2

The film's director Jaspal Singh Sandhu, in a recent interview, described Vaadh 2 as a complete entertainer. He said, "Vadh 2 is a complete entertainer rooted in strong characters and performances. The trailer may have night shots, but the film is a complete entertainer. It's dark at times, it's funny at times, not in-your-face humour, but situational light moments.”

Producer Luv Ranjan said, "Vadh 2 takes forward the philosophy and emotional depth of the first film with a completely new story. What makes it special is that the franchise is led by remarkable senior actors- Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta, and joining them is Kumud Mishra, and together their powerful screen presence reinforces our belief that strong stories transcend age and convention."

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more