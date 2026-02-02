Valathu Vashathe Kallan Box Office collection day 3: Can Biju Menon-Joju George's film BEAT Prakambanam?

Valathu Vashathe Kallan, which was directed by Jeethu Joseph, is another crime-focused story from the director. When a day goes awry, Samuel Joseph is forced to enlist seasoned Circle Inspector Antony Xavier in what turns out to be a pivotal case in his career, setting off a high-stress series of events.

Valathu Vashathe Kallan Box Office Collection Day 3: The Indian box office results show that Valathu Vashathe Kallan completed its first three days of operation, which ended on February 2, with Biju Menon and Joju George playing the main characters. The Malayalam criminal thriller, which opened in theatres on January 30 2026, achieved a slow but consistent box office performance during its initial weekend. The box office tracking website Sacnilk reports that the movie has earned approximately ₹3.31 crore net in India during its first three days of release, according to their early estimates.

Valathu Vashathe Kallan box office collection

Around ₹1.05 crore was collected on the opening day, and on Saturday, it slightly increased to ₹1.1 crore. The first day box office collection reached ₹1.15 crore according to initial data. The weekend showed consistent audience interest which reached its highest point during holiday times and weekend shows.

Valathu Vashathe Kallan cast and crew

Valathu Vashathe Kallan, which was directed by Jeethu Joseph, is another crime-focused story from the director. When a day goes awry, Samuel Joseph is forced to enlist seasoned Circle Inspector Antony Xavier in what turns out to be a pivotal case in his career, setting off a high-stress series of events. The story revolves around the inspector's quest to find the truth before events take an irrevocable turn because there is not much time left. The movie places itself in the crime-thriller genre by relying on the tension created by investigations.

Lena, Leona Lishoy, Shaju Sreedhar, Niranjana Anoop, and Vyshnavi Raj are among the supporting cast members in addition to the lead pair. The film is produced by Shaji Nadesan, with Tonson Tony, Sunil Ramady, and Prasanth J Nair serving as co-producers.

