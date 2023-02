It is Valentine's Day and everyone is celebrating love. One of the biggest headaches of this day is to choose the perfect gift for your partner. Especially for those, who are celebrating their first Valentine's Day with their special someone. Well, we don't know about anybody else, but we sure know what Pathaan of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan gifted his wife Gauri Khan when they celebrated Valentine's Day together for the first time. He himself has revealed some interesting details. Scroll on. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary talks about Dunki; REVEALS Salman Khan told her to go and meet Shah Rukh Khan, 'I am thankful...'

these days loves to conduct an AskSRK session with fans. He did so on Valentine's Day. A fan asked him about the first V-day gift he gave to and SRK did reply. He revealed that it was almost 34 years ago that he gifted his first Valentine's Day gift to Gauri - a pair of pink plastic earrings. It is basic but of course filled with love.

Check out Shah Rukh Khan's tweet below:

If I remember correctly it’s been what 34 years now….a pair of pink plastic earrings I think… https://t.co/pRY2jxl41B — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 14, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan is the king of romance

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's love story is among the most iconic ones. They fell in love with each other when they were teens. In fact, Shah Rukh Khan came down to Mumbai from Delhi to meet Gauri Khan. Reportedly, after a fight, Gauri Khan came down to Mumbai without informing SRK. He followed her and managed to woo her. Rest is all history. They are the power couple of Bollywood who live in a gorgeous house called and have three beautiful kids. Shah Rukh Khan is a king of romance and everyone has had something or the other to learn from him. Through his films, speeches and more - Shah Rukh Khan is the God of love.