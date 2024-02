Valentine's Day marks officially the season of love and during this time everyone feels that love is in the air. Several Bollywood couples showcase their love for their partners and share mushy romantic pictures. These celebs make their partners feel extra special on this day and love to pamper them with gifts. Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur are rumored to be dating. The two are trying their level best to keep their relationship a secret, but well their love is no more a secret now. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Don't miss out on latest Entertainment News and TV News. Also Read - Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi share unseen BTS moments with Ananya Panday and others as Gehraiyaan marks 2 years

Ananya shared pictures of her Valentine's Day gifts and it seems as if the handsome actor had planned to surprise his ladylobe. Taking to her social media handles, Ananya shared two pictures that caught everyone's attention. In the first picture, the actress is seen holding a red heart-shaped balloon while she sits in her car. In the second picture, she was seen holding a bouquet of bright sunflowers. She shared the pictures with a red heart emoji and a crying face emoji. Ananya did not reveal who gifted her these beautiful flowers, but netizens feel it is Aditya who is making her feel special on Valentine's Day.

A look at Ananya Panday's posts

Also Read - Cocktail 2: Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday to collaborate for the film? Here's what we know

Ananya and Aditya have been spotted at several events and netizens love their chemistry. The two manage to set the screens on fire with their hotness. On the work front, Ananya was last seen in the Netflix release Kho Gaye Hum Kahan which featured Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. While Aditya was last seen in Gumraah alongside Mrunal Thakur. He will be seen next in Anurag Basu’s Metro…In Dino and Ananya has Vikramaditya Motwane’s next. She also has a film with Akshay Kumar in her pipeline.

Watch the video of Ananya Panday