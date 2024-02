Valentine's Day is here and Bollywood celebrities are busy showing their love towards their partners in the most unique ways. Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan left the internet in splits when she revealed her conversation with her husband Saif Ali Khan when she wished him 'Happy Valentine's Day'. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin vs Anupamaa: Shakti Arora on losing the top spot, 'We will take the crown back soon' [Exclusive]

In the story, Kareena revealed how she wished Valentine's Day to her husband Saifu and he replied to her with an Ok. Kareena dropped this story with several laughing emojis and we must say Saif's epic reply has left everyone laughing hard. Kareena and Saif have been married for around 11 years now and are enjoying their marital bliss. The two are parents to Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan. The two have not shared screen space as of now post-marriage. But, their fans want to see them together on the big screens. Earlier they co-starred in films like Tashan, Omkara, Kurbaan and Agent Vinod. Also Read - Aamir Khan relives his 3 Idiots days as he visits IIM Bangalore with Kiran Rao and Laapataa Ladies team

Have a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan's post

On the work front, Kareena will be seen in The Crew alongside Kriti Sanon and Tabu. The film released on March 29, 2024. Bebo was last seen in Jaane Jaan, co-starring Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Kareena Kapoor's The Buckingham Murders premiered at the opening night of the MAMI Film Festival last year. While Saif was last seen in Om Raut's 2023 film Adipurush starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. He was also seen in Vikram Vedha with Hrithik Roshan. He now has Devara with Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR.

Here's a cute video of Taimur and Jeh at the airport