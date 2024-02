Katrina Kaif, the popular Bollywood actress, is now happily married to Vicky Kaushal, and the couple often shares glimpses of their blissful married life with their fans. However, there was a time when Katrina struggled to cope with her breakups. In an old interview, the talented actress opened up about her experiences and shared valuable insights on navigating the challenges of breakups. During the interview with DNA, which took place in 2016, Katrina expressed that her perspective on love has grown and evolved over time. She emphasized the importance of learning from past relationships and developing a resilient mindset. According to her, dealing with relationships involves becoming less selfish, more supportive, and understanding the person better. These qualities come with maturity and contribute to a strong belief in love, passion, and integrity. For Katrina, these aspects of love will always remain the same. Catch up on the latest Entertainment News updates only on our WhatsApp channel. Also Read - After Anushka Sharma, Yami Gautam's pregnancy rumours gain momentum; here's why

It is worth mentioning that Katrina Kaif was previously in an alleged relationship with fellow actor Ranbir Kapoor. However, the couple eventually decided to part ways. In the same interview, Katrina Kaif also shared that nothing and nobody can discourage her from love. She firmly believes that love is the most beautiful thing in the world and refuses to become cynical about it. Her positive outlook on life and love stems from her ability to see the beauty in every aspect of life.

Moving on to her professional life, Katrina Kaif's recent movie, Merry Christmas, in which she stars alongside Vijay Sethupathi, has received immense praise from both audiences and critics. The film has captivated viewers with its compelling storyline and stellar performances. The OTT release of the same is highly awaited by fans who couldn't watch the movie in the theatres. Katrina Kaif, next is touted to be an action drama but there is no confirmation on that as yet.