It's that time of the year when you make your loved ones feel how special they are and it's important. Amid all the lovebirds wishing their love Happy Valentines, this post of Shehnaaz Gill grabbed all the eyeballs when she dedicated a song to all her beloved ones and dropped the caption 'Baby i love u, Do you love me too ??', and the Sidnaaz fans feel this post is for Sidharth Shukla. No matter whether the world wants her to move on but deep down in her heart Shukla will always she alive, say fans as her post goes viral on social media.

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News.

Watch the video of Shehnaaz Gill singing 'Baby I love', song and fans feel this is for Sidharth Shukla.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Shehnaaz Gill was asked to move on by Salman Khan

Trending Now

Shehnaaz Gill who lost Sidharth Shukla almost two years back was strongly supported by Salman Khan when he saw her getting overburdened by the constant SidNaaz fans tagging her in the remembrance of the actor. Salman Khan lashed out at the fans for pressurising the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and asked the to stop using SidNaaz tag and let her live on. After that Shehnaaz Gill too spoke about moving on and said that she will definitely move on when she wants too and not by anyone's advice. "From him, I’ve learnt to keep moving ahead. He has told me that I can go really far in life if I work hard. He motivates me a lot".

Shehnaaz Gill is doing good work in Bollywood, she has done two Bollywood films Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Thank You For Coming.

Watch the video of Shehnaaz Gill