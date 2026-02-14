Valentine’s Day Special: When Suriya fought for his LOVE Jyotika despite dad Sivakumar’s DISAPPROVAL

Suriya and Jyotika are one of the most popular couples of Tollywood who relationship is considered as an inspiration for many. However, it was not easy for them to make their love story a successful one.

The love story of the power couple of the South film industry, Suriya and Jyotika, is still special for the fans. The two first met on the sets of Poovellam Kettuppar in 1999. Gradually, the friendship blossomed into love and the two tied the knot on September 11, 2006. They have been married for almost 20 years, but their love story is still popular among fans. They have two children: daughter Diya and son Dev. Recently, Suriya's father, Sivakumar, shared some interesting things about their relationship.

Why was Shivakumar not ready for Surya and Jyotika’s relationships?

In an interview with Galatta, Shivakumar said that he initially did not approve of Suriya and Jyothika's relationship. He didn't like their relationship. But Surya stood firm on his decision. He had made it clear that if he was not allowed to marry Jyotika, he would remain a bachelor for the rest of his life. He said, "Initially, I didn’t accept his love. However, he was very adamant and said that he would only live with her; otherwise, he would remain single for life. Then I thought about how, over the course of my career, I acted in around 150 films, and most of them had the concept of love marriages. So I finally agreed."

What did Surya say about Jyotika?

Suriya praised his wife in an interview. He said, "Jyotika worked with me in her first Tamil film, after Doli Sajaa Ke Rakhna in Hindi. Her second film was with me. After that, we were good friends, and there was mutual respect. I knew Tamil. I was supposed to be an actor's son, but I was fumbling, forgetting my lines, and I didn't know how to act. It was my third or fourth film. I had a lot of respect for her work ethic, she would know the lines better than me. She would learn them by heart and was quite sincere."

What did Jyotika say about married life?

After marriage, Jyotika gave up films. At that time, many people felt that perhaps she left the job because of the family. But in an old interview, Jyotika made it clear that it was her own decision. She retired from acting at the age of 28. Later, at the age of 35, he returned to films. In an interview, she said that she did her best roles of his career in South films and she could not have gotten better work in any other language.

During these years, Jyotika devoted all her time to children and family. She said that as soon as they come inside the house, both of them leave their stardom outside and become just parents.

