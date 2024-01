Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma do not fail to grab eyeballs. Not only are they one of India's most recognized celeb couples but also most loved. Fans of Virat Kohli also love to shower their affection on Vamika. The couple who like to keep personal life private have not revealed her face on social media as yet. Today, we saw a pic of Vamika Kohli with her cousins with a heart emoji on her face. Now, one more video has come where we can see her dance her heart out at a kid's bash. BollywoodLife has a WhatsApp channel which brings you all the latest entertainment news and TV news updates every day. Also Read - Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma fans get New Year 2024 treat as adorable pic of Vamika with her little cousins surfaces on the Internet

Take a look at this video of Vamika Kohli

Vamika Dancing ✨❤️ pic.twitter.com/cm2LB5PowI — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) December 31, 2023

The original video has taken by the sister of Virat Kohli, Bhawna Kohli Dhingra. It looks like it is a celeb baby b'day bash. In the backdrop, we can see Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan. It is a known fact that Virat Kohli is a good dancer. It seems like she has inherited his moves.

Yes bro it is real check Bhawana Kohli Dhingra Instagram Story — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) December 31, 2023

Bhawana Kohli Dhingra Instagram Story ? — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) December 31, 2023

Vamika Kohli is reportedly set to be a big sister soon as Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are reportedly expecting their second child. But they have not made any official declaration so far.