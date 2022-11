is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Bhediya which also stars in a lead role. The actor is leaving no stone unturned to promote his film and has been travelling different cities across the country. In a new interview, Varun admitted to having a crush on Tennis star Sania Mirza and also recalled his awkward encounter with her mother Nasima Mirza during their first ad shoot. Also Read - Kriti Sanon dons a plunging neckline blouse as she steps out in her breathtaking orange sari for Bhediya promotions [View Pics]

Talking about his first paycheck, Varun said that he was interning at a production house and they were supposed to work on an ad which featured Sania Mirza. He was asked to get 300 pairs of shoes and he got it from linking road. It was a special moment for Varun on the set because he had a huge crush on Sania.

The actor then went on to recall an incident where he had to face Sania's mother who kept staring at him for calling Sania by her name. "Once, Sania asked me for apples and when I returned with the apples, Sania's mother stopped me and asked me where I was headed? I replied, 'these apples are for Sania'. I didn't call her ma'am because I had a huge crush on her. Sania's mom thought I was a crack," Varun told Curly Tales.

Varun said that he was trembling with fear as her mother said, 'Sania doesn't eat apples.' He started stuttering in front of her. But luckily, Sania was there to rescue him. She intervened and said that she needed apples and she had asked me to bring them. Varun felt relieved after that. He also revealed that he had received Rs 5,000 for the ad shoot.

Bhediya is a comedy horror film directed by Amar Kaushik, and produced by . The story revolves around a man Bhaskar (played by Varun) and there is a twist in the story when he is bit by a wolf one night due to which he gets some special powers and can turn into a werewolf on full moon nights. It also stars Abhishek Banerjee, and .