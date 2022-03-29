There have been multiples reports about and teaming up together for a film. Varun was supposed to star in two films Ranbhoomi and Mr Lele, and while the former was shelved, the latter has been made as Govinda Naam Mera with . Reportedly, Janhvi was offered both the movies when Varun was a part of it. A few months ago, there were also reports that the two will be teaming up for ’s next directorial. However, till now, the movie has not been officially announced. Also Read - Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor schooled for not wearing a mask; husband Anand Ahuja responds

Now, Varun and Janhvi have hinted on social media that they are all set to team up for a project. Varun on his Insta story shared a picture of a mug that has the logo of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment logo. The actor wrote on his Insta story, “Ab Hog _______” Janhvi reshared the post and wrote, “Excitement se mujhe bukhaar.” Also Read - Vijay Deverakonda’s JGM, Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur and more; 5 upcoming films based on Indian soldiers

Also Read - Virat Kohli flashes his toothy smile as he and Anushka Sharma click a selfie on a playdate with Vamika

Well, even on Twitter Varun posted, “Kal hoga______? Fill in the blanks kardo.” To this Janhvi from ’s Twitter handle replied, “Jiska tha mujhe intezaar?? – Janhvi.” Later, Varun replied and wrote, “Hmm Boney sir is this u behaving like Janhvi or Janhvi hacking ur account joh bhi ho just knw that kal 12 baje hoga _______ “

Fans are already excited about the two actors’ collaboration. A fan commented, “Dhamaka omg can't wait.” Another fan tweeted, “Taiyaar hain hum kal 12 bjaee.” Well, fans are already deciding hashtags for Varun and Janhvi. One fan tweeted, “Toh bataiye sir, kya lenge aap? JanVar or VarVi?”

Taiyaar hain hum kal 12 bjaee ??????? pic.twitter.com/pE0km09SdE — Akanksha Singh (@akankshavarun13) March 29, 2022

Toh bataiye sir, kya lenge aap? JanVar or VarVi? — Jenny ♥️✨ (@vd_ki_snehal) March 29, 2022

Talking about other films of Varun, the actor will be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo and Bhediya. Meanwhile, Janhvi will be seen in Good Luck Jerry, Mili, and Mr and Mrs Mahi.