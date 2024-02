Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are expecting their first child. The actor made the announcement on social media with a black and white picture of the couple. He wrote that he needed the blessings of all as they were pregnant. The couple got married in January 2021 in Alibaug. It was an intimate ceremony with just a few friends in attendance. The couple have been childhood sweethearts. Varun Dhawan is seen as a doting uncle to his nieces and we are so happy for the couple. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 star Abhishek Kumar reveals he never got paid for his work in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania; shares Alia Bhatt refused to click photo with him

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal announce pregnancy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Congratulations are pouring in for the two. Mouni Roy, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Janhvi Kapoor and a host of other stars wished them. Karan Johar welcomed them to the best feeling in the world. This will be the couple's first child. In the past we have seen his pics with the children of his brother Rohit Dhawan. His fondness for kids came through in them. The young superstar has two big projects coming up. They are Baby John and the Hindi version of Citadel. In the past, people have often speculated on Natasha Dalal being pregnant but the couple have confirmed things now.

Photographer buddy clicks precious moment

In the pic, we can see Varun Dhawan kissing the belly of Natasha Dalal who is in a white dress. Their pet beagle Joey is seen looking at the camera. It seems the pic was clicked by Rohan Shrestha. He thanked them for letting him film the moment.

It looks like there is going to be baby boom in Bollywood. We have Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli expecting their second child soon. Yami Gautam and Richa Chaddha are also going to be first time mummies. Now, Varun Dhawan dropped this big news. BollywoodLife wishes Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal the best as well as their extended families.