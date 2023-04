and Natasha Dalal are one of the adored couples of Bollywood. The two got married in January 2021. As we know, married couples are one of the biggest targets of pregnancy news. Reports filled the media that Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal could be expecting a child as the two were seen near a fertility clinic. The couple were clicked by the paps on Sunday. Of course, news spread like wild fire. Is Varun Dhawan going to be a daddy soon? We know that he adores kids given his bond with his adorable nieces and nephews. Here is the truth.. Also Read - Karwa Chauth 2021: From Yami Gautam to Dia Mirza - These Bollywood divas will celebrate the festival for the first time after marriage

ARE VARUN DHAWAN, NATASHA DALAL EXPECTING A BABY

Well, a close friend of the couple told ETimes that the couple visited a dermatologist. The person said that such gossip has become the timepass of netizens who think and write anything and everything. Varun Dhawan was in his track pants while Natasha Dalal wore a black and white polka dotted dress. Also Read - Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, Kajal Aggarwal-Gautam Kitchlu, Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh: Celebrities who will be celebrating their first Holi post marriage

Many people started congratulating after hearing that they went to a fertility clinic. But it turns out to be a false alarm. This is not the first time that Natasha Dalal has found herself in the news for alleged pregnancy. Also Read - Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli bump into Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal in Switzerland and pull a 'Hello Fraands'

VARUN DHAWAN, NATASHA DALAL NOT THE FIRST VICTIMS

Some months back, and had gone to a building which had a fertility clinic. Everyone assumed that she was pregnant. But later the actress clarified that it was not the case. She said that next time they would be mindful of what premises were located in a certain complex. and dealt with pregnancy rumors almost every six months. Whenever, they were seen outside a hospital, gossip would fly thick and fast.

VARUN DHAWAN BUSY WITH CITADEL DESI VERSION

The young star is now busy with the Indian version of Citadel. Raj and DK are directing it. and Varun Dhawan have come together for the project. He was there for the blue carpet premiere of Citadel. It looks like the bonding of Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu is great. He lashed out at a portal for saying that she had lost her glow and charm after her tedious struggle with Myositis.