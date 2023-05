is ecstatic to unveil the first look poster of his upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani as he completes 25 years of filmmaking. Meanwhile, reports suggest that the director will helm an action film and prominent actors will headline the project. If Bollywood Hungama reports are to be believed and Tiger Shroff will headline the new action film to be directed by KJo under Dharma Productions. Karan Johar intends to do something new as he celebrates a silver jubilee in Bollywood. Also Read - Adipurush actress Kriti Sanon recalls the frustrating period when she did not get opportunities being an outsider

Karan Johar completes 25 years of filmmaking in Indian cinema. Ahead of his 51st birthday, the director revisits his journey as a director and producer in Bollywood. KJo has given some of the iconic movies that have booked a special place in our hearts. The filmmaker known for captivating storytelling shares a sneak peak into what is coming next. He has filled the director's chair after 7 years for his upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. Karan Johar has ignited excitement by sharing a video montage of his film career so far. Also Read - Manoj Bajpayee terms Anurag Kashyap as a 'mad eccentric' man revealing why he did not direct Shool

The director is filled with immense gratitude as he completes 25 years as a filmmaker. Taking to his social media, Karan Johar posted a video filled with some glimpses of his movies that are to be cherished, loved, and celebrated. The video features clips of , , and more celebs from their movies. The video also offers behind the scenes of Karan on the sets. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Is Aditya Narayan entering Salman Khan's show? Singer BREAKS SILENCE

Trending Now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

On his 51st birthday, which he will celebrate tomorrow i.e. on 25th May 2023, Karan Johar has a special gift for his audience. The director announced that he will unveil the first look poster of and starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. He is ecstatic to celebrate his birthday with a story that is full of love. KJo will make a grand reveal of the first look poster of his upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani.

Karan Johar made his directorial debut with the blockbuster hit . His first film starring Shah Rukh Khan, , and Rani Mukerji is an all-time best movie. Since then he continued to direct several movies like , , Student of the Year and more. His last directorial venture was in 2016. Karan Johar stayed away from helming any project however he continued to bankroll several movies meanwhile. He has now donned the director hat again for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani is a new upcoming love story from the director who has set fairy tale like dreams for the audience. It is touted to romance drama along with family entertainer. The film is headlined by Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh and also stars senior actors , , and . Produced under the banners of Dharma Productions the film is scheduled to open in cinemas on 28th July 2023.