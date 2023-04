Varun Dhawan clocks 36 today. The actor shares his birthday with master blaster Sachin Tendulkar. Varun's friends, fans and well-wishers have been wishing the actor on his special day. From Janhvi Kapoor to Samantha Ruth Prabhu and more have taken to their social media handles and have dropped heartfelt wishes for Varun. Samantha, who will be seen working with Varun in Citadel Indian Chapter has shared an unseen video of the Main Tera Hero actor. It is a fun video where Varun is seen trying to speak Telugu. Also Read - Citadel: Victoria Beckham gives a shout-out to Samantha Ruth Prabhu for acing her designer outfit

Samantha Ruth Prabhu wishes Varun Dhawan on his birthday

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan made headlines this past week for their appearance at and Richard Madden starrer Citadel's world premiere in London. Their pictures and videos went viral in Entertainment News. And now, on the occasion of Varun's birthday, Samantha has shared a BTS unseen video of Varun speaking in Telugu. Raj Nidimoru of Raj and DK is seen tutoring Varun Dhawan in Telugu. Varun tries to get all the phrases right and eventually succeeds, leaving Raj and Samantha impressed. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu turns up the heat in a sizzling black outfit at Priyanka Chopra’s Citadel London premiere [View Pics]

While sharing the video, Samantha wished Varun and wrote, "Can't wait for everyone to see you kick ass in Citadel." She wished him to have the bestest year ahead and also called him 'LEGENDARY'. Samantha and Varun were in Nainital a couple of weeks ago, where they began filming for Citadel. The Indian Chapter will be helmed by Raj and DK of The Family Man and Farzi fame. Also Read - Citadel star Priyanka Chopra asserts casting in Bollywood should be done on 'merit' and not on 'politics and drama'

Watch the video of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's birthday wish for Varun Dhawan here:

Samantha and Varun in London for the Citadel world premiere

Last week Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan were in London attending the global premiere of Priyanka Chopda, Richard Madden, and Leslie Manville starrer Citadel. The series is being produced by Joe and Anthony Russo, famously known as Russo Brothers. Talking about Samantha and Varun at Citadel premiere, the duo were seen twinning in black outfits. Varun and Samantha make for a beautiful pair and their blue carpet appearance at Citadel world premiere is proof of the same.

In other news, is said to have joined the cast of Citadel Indian Chapter. On Varun's work front, he has Bhediya 2 and Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor in the pipeline.