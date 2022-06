Varun Dhawan brings Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar together? Here’s how they reacted

Now we didn't see this happening so soon! But all thanks to Varun Dhawan who managed to bring the foes Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan together on a stage and dance on his upcoming film Jug Jug Jeeyo song Nach Punjaaban and boy they did it only for our beloved and Bollywood's heartthrob VD! In the video, you can clearly see how Varun Dhawan pulled Kartik Aaryan onto the stage who was a little bit hesitant to be a part of the group due to obvious reasons. Later he owned the stage and bonded extremely well with Bollywood's youngest actor as he refuses to age.

Karan Johar joined last on stage and kept himself away from getting into an awkward situation of facing Kartik. Well, they both maintained a dignified distance and took a part in Varun Dhawan's excitement.

Once upon a time Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar bonded well. In fact, Kartik had made his appearance on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan along with where he had bought some sweets for the filmmaker made by his mom. Kriti even took a sly dig at him for buttering KJo. Later Kartik was announced to be a part of his production film along with , however, things turned out bitter and the reason best known to the actor and filmmaker, Kartik opted out from the film.

Till date the makers are finding his replacement. While Kartik is enjoying the stupendous success of his latest release 2 and is now awaiting the release of Shehzaada along with Kriti Sanon. We just hope one day the actor and the filmmaker mend their walls and do a film together. What say?