Varun Dhawan gets injured on the sets of Sui Dhaaga: Made in India

The gen-next superstar of Bollywood Varun Dhawan is leaving no stone unturned for his portrayal in the upcoming social drama film Sui Dhaagal: Made In India. The actor is performing each and every action sequence and stunt on his own to get to get the authenticity of the character. We have heard that Varun Dhawan, pulled off a fight sequence that required him to roll down a flight of stairs. He was filming how a real-life street brawl happens and he told the production that he wants to do the sequence himself.

“Varun was supposed to roll down a long flight of stairs and he insisted that he will do the sequence all by himself. It is a realistic sequence where Varun gets entangled in a street brawl and he has to fight to protect himself. The production insisted that there is risk attached to the scene and that he shouldn’t be risking his body but he was confident. The shot went off perfectly but while rolling down the stairs, he got minor injuries on his head and forehead,” says a source from the sets of Sui Dhaaga.

"Varun is absolutely fine. The doctors tended to him immediately. Varun was adamant that the shoot cannot stop and returned to the sets immediately despite being in pain and finished the shoot for the day as per production plans," the source adds. Directed by Sharat Katariya, who previously helmed Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Sui Dhaaga: Made In India also features Anushka Sharma in a lead role. Produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films, the film is set to hit the screens on September 28 during the Gandhi Jayanti weekend and might clash with Irrfan Khan and Deepika Padukone's gangster drama at the box office.