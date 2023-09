Varun Dhawan has been making waves in the film industry recently. He recently starred in the movie Bawaal, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, alongside Janhvi Kapoor. People loved his role as a history teacher named Ajay Dixit in the film. After this success, Varun quickly moved on to his next project, an action-packed movie known as VD18. This film is produced by Atlee, who is also behind Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, set to hit theatres on September 7. Also Read - Fukrey 3 Trailer: Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma continue to impress; netizens label it 'awesome' but miss Ali Fazal

Varun Dhawan gets hurt while shooting for VD18

This collaboration with Atlee is a big deal for Varun Dhawan because it's his first time working with him. They started filming VD18 last month, but there's been a bit of a setback. Varun got injured on the movie set, and he shared this news with his fans on social media. He injured his leg and he even talked about the method he's using to ease his pain. This isn't the first injury Varun has faced during filming. He had a previous elbow injury that he also shared with a photo and the caption, "No pain, no gain, VD18."

