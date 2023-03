Now only best friends can do this: publicly make you embarrassed about your life partners, especially when you are just married, and Varun Dhawan is no different; he did the same with his buddy and his Jug Jug Jeeyo constant Kiara Advani. Kiara and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding was some of the biggest highlights of 2023 so far, and their fans are swooning over their beautiful wedding picture, where the couple made us believe in love all over again. Sidharth and Kiara are in love with us. Also Read - Holi 2023: Kiara Advani, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and more; Bollywood stars add a splash of color to Instagram with festive greetings [Watch Video]

While the industry was aware of their relationship and wedding plans, We see this video of Varun going viral, where he is seen teasing Kiara and making her embarrassed at an event by teasing her and singing a song on Sid's surname Malhotra, and later takes a funny dig and calls Kiara Bhabhiji and questions how is Bhaiya. Well, clearly, you will instantly miss your BFF's moments, especially during marriage time. Varun and Kiara share a great bond, and their friendship is something that will make you long to have a buddy like him. Also Read - Kiara Advani to Katrina Kaif; Bollywood divas who strike perfect work-life balance and are giving major wife and bahu goals

Watch the video of Varun Dhawan teasing Kiara Advani as Mrs Malhotra and she cannot stop blushing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by sidkiara>>>?️?!!! (@sidkiara_world7)

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani started dating ever since their first film Shershaah; in fact, the entire world manifested for their wedding after seeing them together, and today they are Mr. and Mrs. Malhotra. How adorable is that? Also Read - Holi 2023: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor Khan with her kids, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal and more: A peek into Bollywood stars' celebrations

Kiara Advani had dropped the first teaser of her wedding where she was walking down the aisle and the actor Ranjha sing gave the audience goosebumps. Kiara had a damn good emotional moment when she walked down the aisle and called it the most beautiful moment of her life as she was getting married to the love of her life.