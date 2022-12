returned to big screens post-pandemic with two films, Jugjugg Jeeyo and Bhediya. However, both his films have received a fair response at the box office. While Jugjugg Jeeyo grossed Rs 135 crore worldwide, his recently released Bhediya has managed to earn Rs 64.10 crore in the domestic market. However, Varun is happy with the fact that both the films were creatively satisfying for him. Also Read - Orhan Awatramani calls Janhvi Kapoor ICON as she sizzles in black tube dress; Varun Dhawan leaves a hilarious comment [VIEW PICS]

Talking about the film's collection, Varun said that he had hit a roadblock during the lockdown and wanted to come back to movies that will be satisfy him creatively. He said that he was cautious about choosing scripts and did not want to do films just because his dates were available.

"I waited a long time to sign Jugjugg Jeeyo, Bhediya, and 's Bawaal. So, 2022 has been one of the most satisfying years creatively. As an actor, I am the proudest of these three films. It has been such a strange year, [with films] trying to get people back to theatres I expected Bhediya to do [better box-office] numbers than it did," Varun told Mid-Day.

Having said that, Varun is grateful that people have seen his films in theatres and his film's collection has been higher than many other films that have hit the screens post-pandemic. It motivates him to try and do better with his upcoming projects to meet the expectations of the audience.

Varun recently completed 10 years in the film industry and has experimented with films such as 's (2015) and 's October (2018). Speaking about his unconventional choices, the actor said that his approach is to make a good film and the producer should not lose money. He added that though box office numbers are important but such unconventional projects call out the actor in him which tells him that they are unmissable.