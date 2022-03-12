and were snapped in the city last night. The two of them will be featuring in Raj and DK's next series, Citadel. Sam and Varun were snapped in Andheri together. And paparazzi were there to click them. Varun is very popular with the paparazzi and so is Samantha. The two have huge fanbases across the country as well. While leaving the spot, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan were surrounded by the paparazzi. Varun asked the paps to not scare her and protected her from other people as well. He also carefully dropped Samantha by her car. His sweet gesture towards Samantha is winning hearts. Also Read - South News Weekly Rewind: Radhe Shyam sets cash registers ringing, Samantha Ruth Prabhu returns her wedding saree, Bhavana recalls 2017 sexual assault case and more

Fans have dropped comments such as, "He is so sweet," "How cute it is", "Varun is sooo humble man", "Varun bhai your Good heart man", "He is so cute yrr", "Best in town", "Love the way he just kept his arms around to protect..but didn't touch her... he's very good." Varun Dhawan's gesture towards Samantha Ruth Prabhu proves that he is a gentleman. Check out the video below: Also Read - Deepika Padukone, Varun Dhawan-Samantha Ruth Prabhu and more Top 10 viral pictures of your favourite celebs trending today

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Talking about Citadel, it was reported earlier that Varun is going to collaborate with Avengers fame Russo Brothers for an action-packed series. It is a spy-thriller series. Raj and DK along with the makers of the project roped in Samantha for the lead. Samantha has previously worked with Raj and DK for The Family Man 2. A source close to the development had told Pinkvilla, "The team is planning to mount it on a massive scale and get stunt coordinators of international repute on board. Both Varun and Samantha will do multiple workshops and training sessions to learn various forms of action next year before taking the series on floors." Also Read - Trending South News Today: Prabhas-Pooja Hegde's Radhe Shyam collection skyrockets on day 1; Samantha Ruth Prabhu overwhelmed with Pushpa song Oo Antava success and more

On their individual work front, Samantha has Shaakuntalam, Yashoda and Arrangements of Love in the pipeline. Whereas Varun Dhawan will be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Ekkis, Bhediya, to name a few.