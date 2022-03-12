Varun Dhawan protects Samantha Ruth Prabhu as paparazzi throng them for pictures; fans say, 'He is so sweet'

Varun Dhawan's sweet gesture towards Samantha Ruth Prabhu is winning the hearts of the two celebs' fans. Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be collaborating for Raj and DK and Russo Brothers' Citadel.