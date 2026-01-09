Varun Dhawan reacts to criticism over Border 2 song, but is anyone targeting him with a ‘paid’ narrative?

Border 2 - directed by Anurag Singh - is set against the backdrop of the 1971 India-Pak war. It will hit theatres on January 23.

Varun Dhawan's much-anticipated film Border 2 will feature him in the role of Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya. For the unversed, he was a real-life hero from the 1971 India-Pakistan battle. While the movie continues to make headlines for its strong script and melodious songs, actor Varun Dhawan has been in news for the intense social media scrutiny following the release of Ghar Kab Aaoge.

How has Varun reacted to criticism?

Amid massive criticism and social media trolling, Varun Dhawan decided to chat with his followers directly on social media. He took to Instagram to put out a post, along with a carousel of photos, wherein he was dressed in a black suit. His post read, "Major Hoshiyar Singh Dahiya. Thank you for the love." The statement was appreciated by many, but some used the opportunity to scrutinize his performance. In the comments section, a netizen asked, "Bhai, apki acting pe sawal utha rahe hai log, uske liye kya bolege". Varun was quick to reply, "Yeh sawaal ne gaana hit karadia. Sab enjoy kar rahe hai. Rab di mehar."

What does viral Reddit post suggest?

According to a new reddit post titled, 'Not trying to start a fan war, but this needs to be said', it has been suggested that a 'vicious campaign' is being run against Varun Dhawan by an actor. "Varun may not be a great actor, but this kind of silly campaign which very clearly looks inorganic and paid is not something the film fraternity should take lightly."

The post further read, "The bottom line is simple. Tu Meri Main Tera...is one of the biggest money losers in the history of Dharma Productions. NGE lost a lot of money on Chandu Champion. So when will the industry wake up and stop indulging an actor who appears to be getting increasingly delusional about his superstardom?"

Border 2 producer too slammed trolls

Border 2 producer Nidhi Dutta too had recently spoken about smear campaign against Varun. She took to X to put forth her views. Her post read, “The LATEST TARGET of this paid smear campaign is #VarunDhawan. Certain Instagram influencers are clearly doing this on instructions, running a full-fledged agenda to malign Varun in #Border2…From BODY-SHAMING to selectively targeting his expressions, everything feels forced !! especially when his performance is actually perfectly suited for the film. This dirty game needs to STOP because no matter what #Border2 is gonna take BUMPER START EVERYWHERE.”

