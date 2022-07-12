Bollywood actor who is currently busy shooting for Bawaal in Poland recently shared a heartfelt post as his film clocked 8 years. Directed by , the film starred and late actor Sidharth Shukla in lead roles. Varun took to his social media and shared a note as he remembered Sidharth. Varun called Sidharth 'kind-hearted' and 'passionate'. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Sonam Kapoor's fake pic with baby goes viral; Lawrence Bishnoi wants Salman Khan to tender public apology and more

Varun shared pictures from the promotions and wrote, "8 years of #humptysharmakidhulania a very special film but today I remember it for the time I got to spend with sid on the film. He was kind hearted, protective and always passionate about work and friends. ?"

Have a look -

8 years of #humptysharmakidhulania a very special film but today I remember it for the time I got to spend with sid on the film. He was kind hearted, protective and always passionate about work and friends. ? pic.twitter.com/OxohdX6JPs — VarunKukooDhawan (@Varun_dvn) July 11, 2022

Within no time, fans were seen getting emotional as they remembered Sidharth. One user wrote, "Thank you for the kind words for our dear Sid ❤️ 8YRS OF SID AS ANGAD #SidharthShukla," while another said, "The way you remember each and every person associated with team, you are a gem ♥️."

Talking about Sidharth, the actor passed away last year after suffering a heart attack. His untimely demise left his family, friends, and fans in deep shock. On the work front, Varun is shooting for Bawaal with . He also has Bhediya with .