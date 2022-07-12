Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan who is currently busy shooting for Bawaal in Poland recently shared a heartfelt post as his film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania clocked 8 years. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film starred Alia Bhatt and late actor Sidharth Shukla in lead roles. Varun took to his social media and shared a note as he remembered Sidharth. Varun called Sidharth 'kind-hearted' and 'passionate'. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Sonam Kapoor's fake pic with baby goes viral; Lawrence Bishnoi wants Salman Khan to tender public apology and more
Varun shared pictures from the promotions and wrote, "8 years of #humptysharmakidhulania a very special film but today I remember it for the time I got to spend with sid on the film. He was kind hearted, protective and always passionate about work and friends. ?" Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor to Krishna Shroff: 10 star kids who rule social media; watch video
Have a look -
Within no time, fans were seen getting emotional as they remembered Sidharth. One user wrote, "Thank you for the kind words for our dear Sid ❤️ 8YRS OF SID AS ANGAD #SidharthShukla," while another said, "The way you remember each and every person associated with team, you are a gem ♥️."
Talking about Sidharth, the actor passed away last year after suffering a heart attack. His untimely demise left his family, friends, and fans in deep shock. On the work front, Varun is shooting for Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor. He also has Bhediya with Kriti Sanon.
