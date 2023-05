Varun Dhawan, we totally agree with you. Vicky Kaushal has got the best, and he can take all sorts of advice from her, and it’s his beloved wife, Katrina Kaif. Vicky, who is all set for his mass film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke speaks to Varun Dhawan at the IIFA event and asks him to agree on some tips to become a mass actor. The actor who is a mass entertainer has the best answer to him, saying that he is married to the massive heroine of Bollywood, whose name is Katrina Kaif, and he should be getting some tips from there.

Vicky cannot stop blushing, and later Varun promotes his film by insisting the fans buy tickets and watch the film in the theatres. He even takes a sly dig at and says, "Please go and watch the film as Vicky as to beat this Sara throughout the promotion," to which Sara slams him and says, "Why would he say that to me?" Well, all this was said in jest and nothing was serious about the entire conversation. Sara and Vicky are all set for their first film together. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and fans are elated to see them together, and the trailer and songs of the film are receiving all the love and appreciation from the fans and audiences.

Well, Katrina Kaif is the massiest actress because she has been in every blockbuster film, and she knows which films will work at the box office and which will not. In one of his old interviews, Ranbir Kapoor said that Katrina had predicted that Rocket Singh would be a failure at the box office because audiences would not pay their money to watch such films in theatres. And she was absolutely right. Well, Viky, you know who to get the tips from.