Varun Dhawan REVEALS training process for Border 2, ‘Diet-wise, I kept it…’

Varun Dhawan recently opened up about the intense training he went through while shooting for Border 2. Read ahead to know more about it.

Actor Varun Dhawan’s upcoming movie, Border 2 is all set to captivate the audience. The actor will be seen playing a character inspired by real-life war hero Colonel Hoshiar Singh Dahiya. In order to prepare for the role, Varun went through physical training and intense training to prepare both his mind and body. Varun talked about his experience, sharing that playing a soldier on screen is not as simple as it looks. He said the role demanded a high level of physical fitness as well as mental discipline. His preparation included strength training, endurance workouts, and mobility exercises, in order to help him to perform demanding action scenes and survive long shooting hours.

Varun Dhawan’s intense training

The challenge increased as a large part of the film was shot at real locations. Varun revealed that filming in places like Babina made the experience far more realistic. Being outdoors all day, often in difficult weather and rough terrain, helped him understand what soldiers go through in real life.

“Border 2 demanded a different level of physical and mental discipline, especially since we were shooting at real locations like Babina, and such situations really put you in the mindset of a soldier. You’re out there all day, often in tough conditions, so fitness becomes less about looking a certain way and more about stamina and recovery,” Varun explained.

Varun Dhawan’s diet

Along with his tough training routine, Varun was also careful about his diet during the shoot. He said he kept his food clean and simple to support his physical demands. His meals mainly included high-protein food, healthy carbohydrates, and plenty of fluids to stay hydrated during long outdoor shoots.

“My routine had to be very functional, lots of strength training, endurance work, and mobility because the terrain and weather can not be kind. Diet-wise, I kept it very clean and simple: high protein, good carbs, and lots of hydration to sustain long outdoor shoots.” he added.



More about Border 2

Border 2 features a strong cast that includes Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty alongside Varun Dhawan. The film is backed by producers Bhushan Kumar and Nidhi Dutta, and co-produced by Shiv Chanana and Binoy Gandhi. It is being directed by Anurag Singh.

With its teaser already creating massive buzz among fans, Border 2 is shaping up to be one of the most awaited war dramas. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on January 23, 2026.

