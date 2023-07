Varun Dhawan is gearing up for the release of Bawaal. The trailer of the highly anticipated film of the year was released yesterday i.e. on 9th July. For the trailer launch the makers held an event in Dubai. Director Nitesh Tiwari, producer Sajid Nadiadwala, Janhvi Kapoor, and Varun Dhawan were present at the special trailer launch event. The actor who headlines the movie exploring World War 2 revealed who is the biggest Bawaal in his life. Interestingly his answer was something other than what one would expect. Also Read - Bawaal: Janhvi Kapoor reveals how she 'chased' makers to bag a role in Varun Dhawan, Nitesh Tiwari's film

At the trailer launch event talking about the movie Varun also gave his life update opening up on who creates a commotion. The actor names his dog Joey. He shared it's his dog Joey who has created the biggest Bawaal in his life. He creates a lot of chaos in his life every day. His dog wakes up at 6 in the morning and Varun also has to wake up irrespective of what time he slept. He has to look after him and clean him. The actor states he never knew he would become an actor and make films and do all this. He also mentions that this is the most grounding experience that his dog has put him into. Also Read - Bawaal song Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor number by Arijit Singh impresses fans; call it soulful [Check Reactions]

Varun Dhawan loves his dog and often shares pictures with Joey on Instagram. At the event, he also revealed that working with Nitesh Tiwari was always on his bucket list. He recalled the time when he asked the director to make a film with him in Covid days. Well after 7-8 months he got the opportunity to work with Nitesh on Bawaal and the actor feels this is one of his best character and closest to reality. Also Read - Bawaal teaser: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer piques interest with it's 'not an easy' love story

Bawaal revolves around a young man who fancies his image but later finds a way to life after circumstances lead him to war in Europe. The movie explores Hitler and World War 2. It stars Varun Dhawan as Ajay Dixit and Janhvi Kapoor who plays his wife Nisha. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala Bawaal will release on 21st July. It has skipped theatrical release and will premier directly on Amazon Prime Video.