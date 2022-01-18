Varun Dhawan shattered as his driver dies of heart attack while accompanying him at a shoot [EXCLUSIVE]

is extremely shattered with the death of his driver Manoj while he accompanied him for his shoot in Mehboob studio in Bandra (Mumbai). A close source to Bollywoodlife reveals, " Manoj was extremely close to Varun Dhawan. Today he drove the actor to Mehboob as he was shooting for some endorsement there. And suddenly complained of chest pain and he got a heart attack. While the actor and his crew rushed him to the nearby hospital that is Lilavati, he was declared dead. Varun Dhawan is totally saddened by this news. The actor’s father too spoke to Varun and consoled him and they have promised to look after his family. " Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Bollywood celebs react on Virat Kohli leaving test captaincy, Sushmita Sen’s ex-BF Rohman Shawl shares life lessons post break-up and more

The source further added, " Varun is right now in the hospital and is taking care of all the formalities, while his team is there as his support system. This is a very unfortunate incident". Our heartfelt condolence to the actor's driver's family!

