and are very good friends. They have worked together in films like Student Of The Year, , , and . There were even reports of the two being in a relationship which turned out to be false. A few days ago, Alia tied the knot with , and many celebs have congratulated the couple. Recently, Varun was spotted in the city and paparazzi asked him to wish the newlyweds Alia and Ranbir. So, the actor said, “Jug Jugg Jeeyo.” Also Read - Ajay Devgn's birthday wish for daughter Nysa Devgn is winning hearts; calls himself 'privileged'

Well, Jug Jugg Jeeyo is Varun’s upcoming movie which also stars , Neetu Kapoor, and . Netizens are trolling him for promoting his film and they are wondering why he is looking upset while wishing Alia and Ranbir. A netizen commented, “Realllyyyy???only promotion.” Another netizen wrote, “Yeh khush kyu nhi lag raha.” One more netizen commented, “Yahan bhi apne movie ka promotion chep diya....waahh.” Also Read - KGF 2 star Yash wishes to make Bollywood debut with THIS A-list actress

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Directed by Raj Mehta, Jug Jugg Jeeyo is slated to release on 24th June 2022. Also Read - Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan- Rajkumar Hirani film's budget, story, cast, schedule and more detail

Alia and Ranbir’s wedding wasn’t a grand event. The two got married in the presence of close friends and family and later organised a party which was attended by many Bollywood celebs like , , Malaika Arora, and others.

While sharing the pictures of her wedding, Alia had posted, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. , Ranbir and Alia.”